DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Charles Dibona, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Court records accuse Dibona of receiving and soliciting photographs of a minor engaged in sexual activity.
Court records also accuse Dibona of committing a “lewd and lascivious act” with the minor.
He is being charged with the following:
- Two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- Indecent liberties with a child
- Soliciting a child by computer
Dibona was given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 8.