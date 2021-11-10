NC man charged with 65 counts of child exploitation, numerous child sex crimes, sheriff says

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with numerous counts of sex crimes against children.

According to Surry County Sheriff’s Office, a month-long investigation led them to arrest Mark William Combs, 37, of Mount Airy.

Combs is charged with 65 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of statutory sex offense, five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, five counts of crime against nature, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of statutory rape of a child under fifteen and one count of incest with a child.

This investigation began after Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber-tip from the FBI and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

On Nov. 4, deputies from Surry County and officials from the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant of Combs’ Mount Airy home.

Additional charges could be filed. Combs’ electronic devices were taken during the investigation.

“These types of investigations are extremely emotional, time-consuming, and lengthy,” Sheriff Hiatt said.

Combs received a $3,900,000 secured bond.