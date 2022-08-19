RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a large number of charges relating to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the RCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children agency began an investigation on May 17 after getting a cyber-tip of an alleged sex offense involving a minor.

On Tuesday, charges were obtained against Brandon Alexander Pugh, 22, for 10 counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor.

On Wednesday, Pugh was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond by the magistrate and is scheduled to make a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.