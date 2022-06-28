DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman who police say was a guest in his home.

On June 22, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Becky Hill Road after Christian Everhart called 911 and said he had shot someone who broke into his house.

When they arrived, they found Sarah Baxter dead from a gunshot wound. Upon investigating the situation, detectives said that Baxter had been at the home as a guest since the day before.

Everhart was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. He is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Blake at (336) 236-3006 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.