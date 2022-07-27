MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a homicide investigation in Moore County, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday around 3:28 a.m., Moore County deputies were told about a shooting during a large gathering at Primrose Path in Pinebluff.

Responding deputies arrived and identified Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville, who was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

A woman and another man were airlifted to a hospital. Two others were also wounded, deputies said. Wright’s mother was among those who were injured in the shooting, family members said.

Wright was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army and was currently a staff sergeant based at Fort Bragg, his sister told CBS 17.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25, of Greensboro.

Williams was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is in the Moore County Detention Center with no bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the MCSO at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.