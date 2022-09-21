DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies.

Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are continuing to investigate this case: “the Durham County Sheriff’s Office SAC/NARC Unit is skilled to combat the illegal flow of narcotics in Durham County. We continue to investigate this specific case to determine if there are any other circumstances involving additional criminal activity.”



Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Gomez was charged with trafficking in marijuana and maintaining a place for controlled substance. He received a $100,000 bond and was released from jail Tuesday night.