NC man arrested after striking woman ‘several times’ in the face, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after striking someone in the face “several times.”

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic assault around 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. They responded and “found evidence of an assault.”

They arrested Kyle Lynn Neal, 24, as he was attempting to leave the house along with “several others.” Neal was also found to have a small bag of crystal meth at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with assault on a female and possession of methamphetamine.