NC man arrested, accused of uploading child sex abuse material to Instagram

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Gibsonville man was arrested and charged with exploitation of a minor, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 25, the ACSO received a cyber tip that a person had uploaded two files containing child sexual abuse materials to Instagram.

Investigators found that the files were uploaded from a home on Wood Street and identified Donavan Summers, 23, of Gibsonville, as the registered owner of the Instagram account of the uploaded files.

After speaking with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, investigators went before the magistrate to swear out warrants for the arrest of Summers.

On Sept. 9, members of the ACSO Special Response Team along with investigators from the special victims unit and major crimes division executed a search warrant at the Wood Street home in an attempt to find evidence.

During the search, Summers was placed under arrest for his two outstanding warrants and later given a $10,000 secured bond.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office also seized multiple electronic devices which will be analyzed for evidence.