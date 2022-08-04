ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School.

Deputies say they have charged Gary Duane Pacheco in connection to the theft. Pacheco was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and given a $1000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and deputies anticipate additional charges.