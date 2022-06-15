ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate is accused of assaulting a detention officer in the Alamance County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says that on June 5, officers were attempting to de-escalate a situation with an inmate, identified as Ali Asghari Sandi. They say that Sandi was seen damaging an Alamance County-issued tablet in his cell. He “defied” commands from detention officers to get the tablet back.

A detention officer went into the cell to get the tablet back and Sandi allegedly hit the officer on the head with the tablet, cutting him.

Sandi was charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one count of felony damage to a government computer.