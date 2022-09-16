KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina couple is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said detectives in Rowan and Stanly Counties began a joint investigation into the abuse on September 6.

Detectives said evidence showed that the child had been sexually abused by 33-year-old Sarah Hephzibah Charles and her husband, 38-year-old Christopher David Charles.

Authorities said the abuse began five years ago when the two lived near Kannapolis and continued until it was reported to the Department of Social Services after the couple had moved to Midland.

Officials said that since the crimes happened in both counties, both sheriff’s offices obtained charges against the pair.

The suspects were arrested on September 15 and placed in separate detention centers, deputies said.

Sarah Charles will be facing charges in Rowan County for five counts of indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse, first-degree forcible sex offense, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree statutory sex offense, and one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor. Her Stanly County charges include felony child abuse, first-degree statutory sex offense, second-degree forcible sex offense, and indecent liberties with a child.

She is being held under a $1.5 million secured bond in the Cabarrus County Jail.

Christopher Charles will face charges in Rowan County for five counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, sex act by a substitute parent, indecent liberties with a child, crime against nature, and felony child abuse. In Stanly County, he faces felony child abuse, first-degree statutory sex offense, and second-degree forcible sex offense.

He is being held under a $1,025,000 secured bond in the Stanly County Jail.