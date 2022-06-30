SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County commissioner has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said on June 6, a 13-year-old girl went to the sheriff’s office with her family. The girl told detectives she “had an inappropriate interaction with an adult male acquaintance.”

After an investigation and consultation with the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office said detectives obtained a warrant for arrest on Richard D. Braswell for one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Braswell was arrested on Wednesday.

Braswell was sworn in as a Johnston County Commissioner for the District 3 seat in December 2021.

At that time, the county said Braswell was a life-long resident of Johnston County.

They said he worked as a real estate developer and was a retired construction company owner and chief executive officer.

A press release from the county at that time said he had previously served as the Chairman of the Moccasin Creek Board for 22 years and had been a member of the Land Use Committee, the Princeton Lions Club, Princeton Booster Club, the Little League Board and the Boy Scouts Legacy Club.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Braswell’s bond was set at $35,000 secured.

Until the release of criminal discovery in the Superior Court, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they would not provide additional information.