Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Lincolnton woman

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested a Lincolnton woman after a lengthy investigation and search of a home turned up a multitude of drugs.

The search warrant was executed at 8 a.m. on October 13 on the 700 block of North Cedar Street when officers seized 33 grama of meth, approximately two grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, approximately three grams of heroin, two dosage units of LSD, 101 grams of marijuana, Hydrocodone, Percocet, and Xanax.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team and narcotics officers arrested 35-year-old Erica Lynn Caraluzzo at another home.

Caraluzzo is being held at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on $190,000 bond.

Caraluzzo’s charges include two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver Percocet, possession with the intent to sell and deliver Hydrocodone, possession with the intent to sell and deliver Clonazepam, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver LSD, possession of Heroin, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.