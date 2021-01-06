Murphy’s employee arrested for armed robbery at own gas station in Locust, police say

LOCUST, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who worked at the Murphy’s Express gas station in Locust was arrested Monday for an armed robbery at her own store, according to the Locust Police Department.

Police said the robbery took place at the Locust Murphy’s around 5:47 a.m. on Dec. 26. A fully masked suspect entered the store, showed a firearm and stole money from the safe before fleeing the scene.

While following several leads, detectives said they executed search warrants at homes in both Locust and Indian Trail.

On Monday, detectives arrested Melissa Sue Curtis, an employee at the store, Paul Dewain Curtis Sr. and Paul Seffon Curtis Jr. and charged them with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. All three were also charged with possession of methamphetamine that was found during the search of their homes.

Charges are also pending related to a stolen moped that was found at an Indian Trail home.

Though, the three suspects share a last name, FOX 46 has not confirmed if they were all related.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE