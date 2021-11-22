Murder suspect in death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player sought, second suspect charged as accessory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Hickory are searching for a suspect charged in a murder, and have arrested a suspect charged with felony accessory.

According to Hickory Police Department, 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Drovon Alexander. Investigators say Izard should be considered armed and dangerous.

A second suspect has already been charged and arrested. Investigators arrested 20-year-old Hailee Maureen Melanson on Monday charging her with felony accessory after the fact in the murder. She is being held in the Catawba County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information of Quavius Izard’s whereabouts or information about this case is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator David Moore at (828) 261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.