Murder charges filed after Fern Ave. shooting victim dies two days later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police have brought murder charges against a suspect after a shooting victim succumbed to their injuries two days after the incident.

CMPD responded to calls regarding the shooting around 1 p.m. near Tuckaseegee and Fern Avenue.

Tyrone Stinson, 24, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stinson died on Saturday at Atrium Main, authorities said.

David Chambers, 29, was arrested and charged with murder. Chambers was initially charged with deadly weapon assault.

CSI, Medic, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were among the departments that responded to the scene. This is the city’s 93rd homicide of 2020.

