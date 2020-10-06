Murder charges filed after Fern Ave. shooting victim dies two days later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police have brought murder charges against a suspect after a shooting victim succumbed to their injuries two days after the incident.
CMPD responded to calls regarding the shooting around 1 p.m. near Tuckaseegee and Fern Avenue.
Tyrone Stinson, 24, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stinson died on Saturday at Atrium Main, authorities said.
David Chambers, 29, was arrested and charged with murder. Chambers was initially charged with deadly weapon assault.
RELATED: Man suffers life-threatening injury in west Charlotte shooting; suspect charged
CSI, Medic, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were among the departments that responded to the scene. This is the city’s 93rd homicide of 2020.
