Multiple detention officers at NC jail assaulted by inmates, sheriff’s office says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Guilford County detention officers have been attacked by inmates in a span of eight days, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a dangerous profession, and we do have these attacks every year,” said Major George Moore, the supervisor for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Bureau. “We do have them every year by somebody who gets upset.”

Moore told FOX8 that in two of the cases, the detention officers were repeatedly hit in the head. The inmates behind the attacks were placed in isolation.

According to Moore, on Nov. 24, inmate Jeremy Stover walked around a general population area without wearing a mask. A female detention officer asked him to put one on, but Stover refused. The detention officer was hit four times in the head.

The following day, Nov. 25, Moore said a federal inmate, Herbert Lowery, tried to connect his tablet for a video visit. The device wasn’t working, and Lowery became enraged.

Moore said he broke the tablet. That’s when a four-year veteran detention officer responded. He was punched nine times in the head.

On Dec. 1, there was a third assault, which is under investigation.

It comes several months after 71-year-old detention officer Sheldon Kaminsky was hospitalized for 46 days after an unprovoked attack by a 21-year-old inmate.

Moore told FOX8 there are protocols in place when something like this happens in the facility.

“Our first instinct and our first duty is to maintain the facility and maintain the security of the facility, and that means getting the unruly inmate under control,” Moore said.

He said the staffing shortage did not play a role in the violence.

“That’s the environment where things like this are going to happen, especially when you’re dealing with people who have mental health issues,” Moore said.

The detention officers in these attacks were briefly hospitalized but are back at work.