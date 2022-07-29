GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple people are accused in a series of attacks on victims at homeless camps in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they became aware of the crimes while executing search warrants in connection with the July 3 murder of Joshua Garrett.

Garrett was shot and killed in front of a home on A Street. Multiple people were charged in connection with Garrett’s death.

Seth Tyler Norris, Tristan Wesley Ramey, and Joshua Shawn Norris were each charged with murder. Sunny Sorgee, the mother of Seth and Joshua Norris, was charged with Accessory After the Fact in that case.

Investigators said they found multiple videos of “brutal attacks” on homeless people in Greenville County during their searches.

The sheriff’s office said the attacks were committed between October 2021 and June 2022 at camps in the San Souci area.

Tina Harris was once homeless, but now works for Favor Upstate, where she helps this population. She said she hears about the attacks on the homeless. Harris watched the video on Thursday night.

“I was horrified. I was horrified,” said Tina Harris, Director of Community Outreach, for Favor Upstate. “Some of what I saw, I know exist, but I didn’t know it was like that,” she said. “I see people come with black eyes and bruises and how they got beat down and something taken away from them, is the story that they will tell and it doesn’t look pretty,” she said. “Watching that video makes it all the more like in your face, and horrifying that those kinds of things take place to less fortunate people trying to find their way out of a sticky situation,” Harris said.

Deputies said some of the victims were beaten unconscious as others cheered them on.

“The very thing that stood out to me the most…was that these people that I saw in the video, they were clothed. They were dressed okay,” Harris said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to identify five victims from the videos.

They said they believe there may be more victims but many were too afraid to report the attacks fearing retaliation.

Susan McLarty is a coordinator at Greenville Homeless Alliance, and said they’ve heard of this happening in other parts of the country. McLarty said women who are homeless, live in constant fear of being attacked.

“We have heard of women especially, sometimes feeling very vulnerable, and therefore you may hear or know that they sleep during the day, because they need to try to say awake at night. And we’ve also heard yes, of people ending up in the hospital,” McLarty said.

“I have no idea why anyone would think that’s okay. So, we would just say absolutely that is wrong. No one should be treated like that. And I’m glad that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department has apprehended these individuals,” McLarty said.

Now advocates hope these videos and pictures will bring awareness and change, to get the vulnerable off the street once and for all.

“I am hoping that the general public will see the place that the attacks took place, realize that people are living in that situation,” Harris said. “Who can I call. Who can I make reference to this about the homeless, to bring about the awareness that we need to do something to help people to get into a place where they’re not living outside,” Harris said.

“Everyone is a human being just like you and I are, and it takes us as a community making sure the resources are there to come alongside people who want to get out of this situation,” McLarty said.

Charges in connection with the assaults:

Seth Norris was charged with attempted murder, second degree assault and battery by a mob, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Logan Holmes was charged with attempted murder.

David Norris was charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Norris was charged with second degree assault and battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said Tristan Ramey has not yet been charged in the assaults because investigators have not been able to locate the victim.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released graphic video of the violent attacks on Facebook.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic and violent material

Anyone with information on the case or who may have been a victim is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.