Motorcyclist killed on I-77 near Rock Hill identified

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle that crashed on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 78 just south of Rock Hill last week has been identified.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Jeremiah Charles Grigg of Clover was pronounced dead at the scene on October 23. Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are still investigating the deadly crash.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 a.m. where they found Grigg’s motorcycle in the roadway. Grigg, the sole rider of the motorcycle, was wearing a helmet.

An initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle ‘spilled’, and Grigg was killed. The cause of the spill is unknown at this time.

FOX 46 Digital Producer Walter Hermann contributed to this story.