Motorcyclist dead after crashing into tree in University City neighborhood

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a motorcyclist went off the road and crashed into a tree on Breezewood Drive in the University City neighborhood.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. when investigators located 42-year-old Ramon Decio Sims and his gray 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the yard of a home on the 1300 block of Breezewood.

Investigators say Sims was traveling southeast when he ran off the road to the right and traveled through the front yard, striking a tree at the corner of the home.

Sims was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was severely injured. He died on the scene. Toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information on this or any other case can contact CMPD Crimestoppers anonymously at (704) 334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.