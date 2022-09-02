MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pursuit of a motorcycle in Burke County ended when the rider lost control and wrecked, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said two deputies were working on recovering a stolen U-Haul on Hayes Waters Road when a deputy saw a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle with two people on it driving on the road without a license plate.

The deputy turned on his blue lights and siren and caught up with the motorcycle near Conley Road.

Authorities said the driver looked back at the deputy and fled.

The vehicle reached speeds of 80 mph before deputies said the driver lost control and crashed.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Mikall Lee Piercy, fled on foot through a grass field, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy caught up to him after about 100 yards and Piercy laid down and surrendered.

Piercy and the motorcycle’s passenger, 20-year-old Courtney Shiann Prevette, were both taken to the hospital where they were treated for injuries and released.

Piercy was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, resisting public officer, and driving without displaying registration.

Prevette was not charged for her involvement in the motorcycle pursuit, but has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, authorities said.