Mother charged with vehicular homicide in 12-year-old son’s death booked into jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A mother facing charges for a crash that cost her 12-year-old son’s life has been booked into the Chatham County Jail after recovering at a hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says the Monday morning single-vehicle crash happened on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

GSP says the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. when Madrina McCay, 41, drove her vehicle off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

McCay faces several charges, including:

Vehicular Homicide First Degree

Reckless Driving

Driving Under the Influence

Failure to Maintain Lane

Madrina McCay, 41 (photo: Chatham County Jail)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page launched to help with funeral expenses for the 12-year-old has exceeded its $17,000 fundraising goal.

Organizers identified the boy as Logan McCay. He apparently lived with his father and brother but had been visiting with his mother when the crash occurred.

“This child was a bright light in the world,” the fundraising page reads. “He loved his family, his friends, and all types of creatures with scales or fur. His mind was quick and he was a joy to be around. The world is a darker place without him.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Chatham County Police Department closed Johnny Mercer Boulevard for several hours Monday as authorities responded to the scene. The roadway was reopened around noon.

The GSP continues to investigate.