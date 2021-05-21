Morganton man shoots neighbor with 12-gauge shotgun

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 61-year-old Morganton man was charged with shooting his neighbor with a 12-gauge shotgun Thursday afternoon, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a man called 911 around 2:40 p.m. Thursday and said that he had shot his neighbor at a home on Pea Ridge Road.

Deputies arrived minutes later and detained 61-year-old Kenneth Aubrey Reed.

Reed’s neighbor was found with a gunshot wound to his ankle and foot. He was taken to the hospital.

Reed was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.