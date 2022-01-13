Morganton man charged with secret peeping

Caleb Bumgarner (Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with secret peeping after an investigation that began last month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators received a report on December 22 with allegations of possible secret peeping.

After more investigation, deputies arrested Caleb Bumgarner and charged him with one count of felony secret peeping.

Authorities did not give details on the incidents that led to allegations against Bumgarner.

