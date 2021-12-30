Morganton man arrested after police chase into open field, 100 grams of meth found in his possession: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said he and another person led them on a chase into an open field and wooded area before about 100 grams of methamphetamine was found in his possession.
The incident began on Friday, Dec. 10 when troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol saw a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck occupied by two people on Antioch Road and tried to pull the vehicle over on a traffic violation.
Troopers said the vehicle refused to stop and a chase began which ended when the truck drove across an open field and into a wooded area on Green Haven Drive in Morganton.
Both suspects ran from the vehicle, but the trooper was able to take one of them into custody.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were called to the scene to assist. Investigators seized approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine and identified the suspect in custody as John Allen Merrell Jr. He was placed under arrest and charged with:
- Felony trafficking in methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Felony possession of schedule II methamphetamine
Merrell was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond with a court date set for January 3, 2022, the sheriff’s office said. This investigation remains ongoing.