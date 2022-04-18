STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 19-year-old Mooresville woman facing a murder charge for the death of a man in 2021 died in the Iredell County Detention Center last week, according to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Authorities confirmed to Queen City News that Jessica Cheyenne Nichols died on April 14.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office said Nichols’ death is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation according to the department’s protocol.

Nichols and 34-year-old James Jones of Huntersville were both arrested and charged with the murder of 23-year-old Jacob Koury who was shot and killed on August 11, 2021.

Nichols was being held in the Iredell Detention Center with no bond.