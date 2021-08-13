Mooresville man identified as person found shot dead on I-77 toll lane near Huntersville, police search for suspect vehicle

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 34-year-old man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the southbound toll lanes of Interstate 77 Thursday, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Police said Brandon Hedrick of Mooresville was found dead in his vehicle sometime after 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

The NC State Highway Patrol said a Trooper spotted the vehicle and discovered Hedrick had been shot when they stopped to investigate.

Cornelius Police said officers are looking for what may be a white Ford Econoline passenger van that they believe was involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s vehicle or who was driving on I-77 southbound around 6:10 a.m. on August 12 is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.