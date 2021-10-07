Mooresville man discovers identity stolen when filing for unemployment, woman charged

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville woman was charged with identity theft after a man discovered someone was using his name when he went to file for unemployment last November, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man who had been laid off from his job went to file for unemployment with the state of North Carolina on November 30, 2020, only to find out that his personal information had been used and a claim had already been filed.

Detectives interviewed the man and sent out information requests and search warrants from the N.C. Department of Commerce, Choice Bank and LiLi.com.

Investigators were able to identify 40-year-old Daphne Walsh from Taylorsville as the suspect who used the information.

Walsh was arrested by the Taylorsville Police Department and was charged with felony identity theft. She is also facing six other charges from other agencies.