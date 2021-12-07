Mooresville man charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville man has been arrested after detectives discovered child pornography in his possession, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Jay Zivich, 26, has been charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The ICSO said on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, detectives received information from a CyberTip that had been received by the NCSBI. The Sheriff’s Office verified the images and obtained a search warrant.

Detectives were then able to review the information and images connected to Zivich and determined the images were child pornography.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Zivich was finally located and arrested. He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $50,000 unsecured bond.