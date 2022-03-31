STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville man is facing three counts of identity theft after using a debit card taken from inside a woman’s stolen car in Statesville last October, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 1, 2021, deputies said they received a report from a woman who said her vehicle had been stolen in Statesville.

The woman told authorities that her purse and debit card had been inside the car. When she checked her online bank account shortly after the theft, she discovered her debit card had been used without her permission or knowledge.

Detectives looking into the financial theft part of the investigation made contact with the victim’s bank and received evidence identifying Jamir Gates as the person who used the card.

Gates was arrested by the Hickory Police Department on March 19. He was taken to the Catawba County Detention Center and given a $16,000 secured bond.

Authorities did not mention any potential arrests or charges for the stolen vehicle.