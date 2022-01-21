Mooresville man charged with 21 sex crimes involving children dating back to 1990

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 72-year-old Mooresville man was charged last Wednesday with 21 felony sex crimes that involved children dating back to September of 1990, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began on December 30, 2021, when a child told deputies during a welfare check that a family member, identified as Edwin Lee Jones, had sexually assaulted her.

During the investigation, detectives learned about two additional victims who were then interviewed. Both reportedly described having been sexually assaulted by Jones multiple times.

The crimes allegedly happened between September 1990 through 1997 and March 2016 through March 2018.

Following their investigation, authorities said they received 21 warrants for Jones, including 18 counts of felony first-degree statutory rape and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Jones was arrested on January 12 and was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was issued a $5.3 million secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.