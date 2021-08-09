Mooresville man charged with 12 counts of identity theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville man has been charged with a dozen counts of identity after someone reported that multiple credit cards and utility services had been opened using their name, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a person told deputies on February 1 that someone had used their name and personal identifying information to open several credit cards and utility service accounts.

After interviewing the person and several witnesses, investigators accused 39-year-old Michael Ward as the suspect responsible for all of the accounts.

Ward was arrested on July 31 and charged with 12 counts of identity theft. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.