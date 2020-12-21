Mooresville man arrested for fleeing scene of crash, breaking into 2 vehicles

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 54-year-old man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he fled the scene of a car crash and broke into two vehicles in November.

According to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office, William Lewis Sifford was involved in a crash on Oakridge Farm Highway on November 22, when he opened the back passenger door of a car whose driver had stopped for the accident.

The driver told deputies that the man demanded him to give him a ride away from the area. The driver was able to get Sifford out of the vehicle and said he saw him walk away from the scene toward Ashcraft Drive.

While deputies searched the area, ICSO said they learned the suspect had been seen breaking into another vehicle. They responded to the new scene, but he had already fled on foot.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Troopers determined the vehicle involved in the original crash belonged to Sifford.

William Sifford was arrested on December 20 and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

