Mooresville fish store owner charged with fraud after stealing thousands from customers

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged Scott Riley, owner of Mooresville fish store Lotus Reef, with two counts of felony fraud, after they say he took thousands of dollars from customers and never paid the fish tank distributors for their products, despite telling the customers their tanks were ordered and shipped.

Jose Esteves is a proud member of the reefing community, so when he and his wife moved into a new home, he decided to buy a new fish tank as a housewarming gift. He placed an order at Lotus Reef for $10,434 on Jan. 27. The cost covered a large fish tank from an aquarium distributor called Waterbox and lights for the tank.

According to messages FOX 46 obtained, Esteves reached out to Riley every month since the order was placed, checking on its status. Riley informed Esteves the order was delayed, but would ship soon. Weeks turned into months, and Esteves said things were starting to feel a bit fishy.

“I reached out to the company, to the manufacturer themselves. That’s when they forwarded me that Lotus Reef had not paid for the tank, even though he was invoiced several times,” he said.

In an email from Waterbox to Esteves, the company said, “Lotus Reef was invoiced for your order on July 2nd, no payment for that invoice was ever received.”

Esteves says he filed a complaint with PayPal in late July, got his $10,434 returned, and re-ordered the tank directly from Waterbox.

But Brian Kelly says he is still fighting for his money back.

“After family and spirituality and that stuff, the reef tank was one of the most important things to me,” said Kelly.

Kelly ordered a nearly $7,500 fish tank from Riley in November of 2020, after his original tank was cracked during a move from Asheville to Mooresville. He says he left thousands of dollars worth of corals and fish in Riley’s care as he waited for his new tank to arrive.

“It wasn’t until I reached out to Waterbox about five weeks ago and they said that it was never ordered and that he’s done it to other people that I realized that I was scammed,” he said.

In an email from Waterbox to Kelly, the company said, “We do not have an LX [aquarium] on order for you, nor a deposit from Scott Riley of Lotus Reef.” They went on to say they had terminated their contract with Riley on July 22.

“He still has thousands of dollars worth of my livestock and stuff, so I don’t know if I’m going to get that,” said Kelly. “We’re going to have to do civil stuff next.”

Riley’s attorney, Brad Smith, says they plan to file a motion to dismiss the charges against Riley on Wednesday. They say they have evidence that Riley did in fact order the tanks from Waterbox, but would not provide them to FOX 46 until after the motion is filed.