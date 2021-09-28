Police: Monroe man arrested for ‘disturbance’ on school bus

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Police say a Monroe man was arrested for a disturbance on a Union County Public School bus earlier today.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it happened during morning student pick up Tuesday at the the Super Eight Motel at 350 Venus Street in Monroe.

Demor Brooks walked onto a school bus bound for Rock Rest Elementary School and was immediately ordered to exit the bus by the UCPS driver.

Officers say he refused to exit the bus and began to berate the children about their behavior towards his child. He also used used profane language towards the students.

All students were safely transported to the school and the UCSO School Resource Officer investigated the situation.

“We will not allow the safety of our students and our schools to be compromised at any point by any person. Any parent that may have a concern regarding their child, should follow the proper reporting procedures that are in place for an appropriate resolution,” Sheriff Cathey said.

Brooks was arrested and charged with one count of trespassing a school or activity bus and one count of disorderly conduct on a school bus.