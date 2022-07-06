CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was charged with wire fraud for allegedly operating an investment scheme that defrauded at least 10 investors of more than $150,000, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old Christon Brewer, who also goes by Chris Bozay and Christian Massey, was involved in the investment scheme from October 2018 to June 2022.

Brewer is accused of falsely representing to his victims – mostly friends or acquaintances – that he would invest their funds in the stock market and in a cannabis store he was opening in Miami.

The federal indictment said Brewer represented himself as a wealthy and experienced investor who would invest the victims’ money in a way that would return profits and create guaranteed returns. He also allegedly provided them with Promissory Notes that reflected the amount of their investments and the date on which they would be repaid.

The victims would send thousands of dollars to Brewer using cash or pay apps, prosecutors said.

The indictment accused Brewer of not investing the money, but instead, using it to pay for various personal expenses to support his lifestyle.

While he was spending their money, officials said Brewer would lull victims into thinking their investments were safe by sending them text messages that provided updates on their investments and screenshots showing the high return of their investments.

Brewer appeared in court last Friday where he was charged with wire fraud.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.