Moms Against Racism calls for more after former Rock Hill officer found not guilty

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Rock Hill Police officer Jonathan Moreno was found not guilty for assault in the controversial 2021 arrest of a Black man on Wednesday.

While Moreno, his legal team and family may be happy about the verdict, the Price family felt the opposite, along with the activist group Moms Against Racism. The group met at the Rock Hill Police Department with a list of demands.

“This is a shame that we stand on the grounds of a city that is robustly growing economically claiming on the interstate that we are “Rock Hill for All” and we have no room for racism. That’s not a message that is true and that’s not a message that represents this community,” said Natasha Witherspoon, Founder of Moms Against Racism.

They’re asking for:

An independent and transparent investigation

The timeline on the citizen’s review board responding to the incident be released by January 29

The City of Rock Hill to implement a policy that observes that jury selection shall represent the demographics of Rock Hill

RHPD address the community on their current use of force police, the necessary revision to ensure the community that police brutality is intolerable within the RHPD.

“We don’t negotiate with injustice… in our pressers either. And so, all of our demands should be met, and they should be addressed. They’re really demands that can only benefit the city and the community, so to say that one takes precedent over another is absolutely not of our interest and shouldn’t be of the communities as well,” Witherspoon said.

In front of a heavy police presence, the group protested for a second time outside of Jonathan Moreno’s home.

Witherspoon says she was asked to sit on a “Dialogue to Deescalate” board with other community leaders. She says the topic of use of force and de-escalation measures are often discussed during their meetings.

“We look to have solutions presented on the table as well as discussed in an open format where we all can share our concerns surrounding the policies are current as well as the conduct of personnel and police staff,” she said.