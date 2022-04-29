SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have identified a person of interest after a missing Spartanburg County man was found dead in a shallow grave Tuesday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Devantae Griffin, 28, of Spartanburg, was reported missing by his mother on March 30.

Griffin was last seen leaving a home on Winsmith Avenue shortly after midnight on March 29 with his on and off girlfriend Jessica Strachan, 28, of Spartanburg, deputies said.

Early in the investigation, deputies learned that Strachan was interfering with the investigation.

Deputies said when they asked Strachan for a second interview, she left for Florida without notice. She was located and arrested in Miami, Florida on April 1, 2022.

She was extradited back to Spartanburg County, appeared before a judge and received a $5,000 bond and was placed on home arrest.

Deputies said Strachan bonded out of jail on April 15, 2022, but she violated her home detention, was arrested again on April 25, 2022, and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Tarus Dorail Crook (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

During the course of the investigation, Tarus Dorail Crook, 33, of Spartanburg, was identified as a person of interest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Griffin’s body was found in a shallow grave behind the Evans Acres neighborhood.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about Crook’s whereabouts or his involvement in this incident is asked to contact Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608.