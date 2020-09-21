Two missing South Carolina children found safe in Florida

AIKEN, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two children taken from their bedroom in Aiken, South Carolina sometime Thursday night were found safe in Panama City Beach, Florida, authorities said.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Matthew and Jerry Kinman were found by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies at a Panama City Beach home around 8:15 Friday night.

Nancy Kinman was also located at the home.

The children were reported missing last Friday after officials said they were taken from their bedrooms in Aiken during the night.

No additional information was released.

