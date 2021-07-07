SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing 65-year-old Charlotte man with cognitive concerns

Hugo Pineda (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a missing 65-year-old man last seen early Tuesday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Police said Hugo Pineda was last seen near the 2200 block of Yorkhills Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Pineda suffers from “cognitive concerns,” police said.

He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with North Carolina Tag THP-3253. A description of his clothing is not known.

He is 5’5” tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Pineda’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.

