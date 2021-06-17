SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing 61-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help finding a 61-year-old Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment last seen Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said Barry Dale Mason was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a Circle K gas station on Little Rock Road.

He was last seen wearing black jogger sweatpants and white stripes and a grey shirt with white stripes.

Mason was seen driving his black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with a N.C. license plate of HJW-1634.

Anyone who has seen Barry Mason or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.