SILVER ALERT: Matthews Police search for 15-year-old last seen Sunday

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy with a cognitive disorder last seen Sunday night in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officials said Kevin Byrd was last seen in the Winberry Court area around 9:30 p.m. on March 21.

He is described as being around 5’09” tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair cut in a short afro.

Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately.