TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies in Alexander County are searching for a missing 49-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia, according to officials.

A Silver Alert was issued for Clinton Daniel Burr of Taylorsville who was last seen on the 600 block of Wood Road.

Officials said Burr is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Burr is described as 6’2” tall and 260 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing cream-colored shorts and a red or cream-colored shirt, authorities said.

Anyone who may have seen Burr or knows of his location is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911.