Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man from Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Jimmy Lonzo Hannon.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Hannon, 64, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hannon is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with gray collar-length hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Hannon was last seen wearing pajamas near Davis Park Road in Gastonia.

Hannon could be traveling in a 2005 silver Kia Sedona with NC plate AKX-8360.

Anyone with information about Hannon should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 9-1-1.