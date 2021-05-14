Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old missing endangered from Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police Department.

Officials said Wiiliam George Holmes may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Holmes was last seen around Green Circle Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday leaving to look for gas in his 2015 Dodge Caravan with license tag number YYM-3546. The van has damage on the right rear tail light.

Van similar to what Wiiliam Holmes may be driving. (courtesy of GPD)

Holmes is described as a Black man, 5’ 11” tall and 160 pounds. He has short thin hair and a mustache.

Anyone who may have seen Holmes is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.