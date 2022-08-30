CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are searching for a missing 76-year-old east Charlotte man last seen leaving his home Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Joseph Sailing was last seen leaving his home in his vehicle near Scuppernong Ct. around 2 p.m. on August 29.

Sailing is believed to be driving a beige 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with GA Tag# AYF-9662.

Authorities said Sailing was wearing a long sleeve maroon shirt with an Ohio State shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

He’s described as 5’3” tall and 160 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Sailing also has a full beard and wears glasses, CMPD said.

Detectives said the man suffers from cognitive concerns and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone who sees or has information on Sailing’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.