Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Charlotte man with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help finding a 61-year-old man with cognitive issues who was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his east Charlotte home, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said Thomas Colon was last seen on Feb. 8 around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle in east Charlotte.
Colon is described as 5’7” tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans with a black jacket. Colon was seen driving his white 1992 Dodge Van with North Carolina license plate HJT-4892.
Police said Colon has a cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about where he may be or has seen him is asked to call 911 immediately.