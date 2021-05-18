SILVER ALERT: Concord Police search for missing woman last seen Saturday night

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 29-year-old Concord woman diagnosed with a cognitive disability, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police say Obrona Gena McKinley was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday night when she told family members that she needed to take out the trash at a home on the 500 block of Concord Chase Circle in Concord.

McKinley is described as 4’ 09” tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink, white and grey tee-shirt, grey sweatpants and black and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on where McKinley could be is asked to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.