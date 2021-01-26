SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Charlotte woman with dementia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating the disappearance of a 68-year-old Charlotte woman suffering from dementia and short-term memory issues who was last seen Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD said Linda Marinello was last seen at her home near the 1500 block of Redcoat Drive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. Her family notified police after they could not find her.
Marinello is believed to be driving a maroon, 2008 Honda Accord with a N.C. tag of MARNELLO. She was last seen wearing a blue Carolina Panthers sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.
Police have issued a Silver Alert to get help finding her. Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call 911.