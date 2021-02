Donald Edwin Jay (courtesy of the N.C. Department of Public Safety

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are searching for a missing endangered 91-year-old Mount Holly man, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Donald (Don) Edwin Jay is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as a white man, five-feet-ten-inches tall, 185 pounds with short hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 1997 White Mazda b2300 pickup truck with N.C. license plate number XVB1132.